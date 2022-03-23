2022 Best Warrior Competitors Operate SINCGARS Radio in Florence, Ariz.

U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Morales with the 996th Area Support Medical Company performs a radio check during the situational training exercise (STX) lanes event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 23, 2022.



Soldiers are the cornerstone of the AZNG foundation and events like these strengthen our Soldiers and the foundations they represent; emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

Date Taken: 03.23.2022
Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US