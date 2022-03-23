Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Best Warrior Competitors Operate SINCGARS Radio in Florence, Ariz. [Image 2 of 4]

    2022 Best Warrior Competitors Operate SINCGARS Radio in Florence, Ariz.

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Grant Navakuku with the 856th Military Police Company connects an antenna to a Single-Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) during the situational training exercise (STX) lanes event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 23, 2022.

    Nineteen Soldiers from units throughout Arizona tested their mettle in the 2022 AZNG Best Warrior Competition for a chance to represent their state at regional and national levels (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
