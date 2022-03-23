Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Best Warrior Competitors Operate SINCGARS Radio in Florence, Ariz. [Image 4 of 4]

    2022 Best Warrior Competitors Operate SINCGARS Radio in Florence, Ariz.

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Morales with the 996th Area Support Medical Company connects an antenna to a Single-Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) during the situational training exercise (STX) lanes event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 23, 2022.

    Soldiers competing in this event have the unique opportunity to bring any specialized knowledge gained back to their home units, improving upon the overall readiness of the Arizona National Guard (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Operate SINCGARS Radio in Florence, Ariz. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Arizona
    National Guard
    AZNG
    Inspiring Service
    Foundations of Service

