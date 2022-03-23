2022 Best Warrior Competitors Operate SINCGARS Radio in Florence, Ariz.

U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Morales with the 996th Area Support Medical Company connects an antenna to a Single-Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) during the situational training exercise (STX) lanes event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 23, 2022.



Soldiers competing in this event have the unique opportunity to bring any specialized knowledge gained back to their home units, improving upon the overall readiness of the Arizona National Guard (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

