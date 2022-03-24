Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB Assumption of Responsibillity [Image 2 of 9]

    41st FAB Assumption of Responsibillity

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s Commander U.S. Army Col. Daniel Miller, right, hands the unit colors to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kristian Castro, the brigade’s incoming command sergeant major, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks Grafenwoehr parade field, Germany, March 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 05:24
    Photo ID: 7108657
    VIRIN: 220324-A-HE359-0041
    Resolution: 7140x4760
    Size: 25.26 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB Assumption of Responsibillity [Image 9 of 9], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    railgunners
    strongertogether
    USAREURAF

