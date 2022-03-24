41st FAB Assumption of Responsibillity

The 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s Commander U.S. Army Col. Daniel Miller talks to the audience during the brigade’s assumption of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks Grafenwoehr parade field, Germany, March 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

