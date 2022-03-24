41st FAB Assumption of Responsibillity

The 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s Commander U.S. Army Col. Daniel Miller, left, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kristian Castro, the brigade’s incoming command sergeant major, walk of the field during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks Grafenwoehr parade field, Germany, March 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

Date Taken: 03.24.2022
Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE