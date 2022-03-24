41st FAB Assumption of Responsibillity

The incoming 41st Field Artillery Brigade Command Sergeant Major U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kristian Castro, right, and the 41st FAB Commander U.S. Army Col. Daniel Miller, stand in front of the formation during the brigade’s assumption of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks Grafenwoehr parade field, Germany, March 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

