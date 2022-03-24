3rd Marine Logistics Group hosts Iron Mike Screener.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Cardin, a bulk fuel specialist with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, climbs a rope during the obstacle course as part of 3rd MLG's Iron Mike Screener at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 24, 2022. Sixteen service members were a part of the screener to be able to represent 3rd MLG for the annual Iron Mike Challenge at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, beginning May 7, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

