3rd Marine Logistics Group hosts Iron Mike Screener.

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group attend a brief for the 3rd MLG Iron Mike Screener with Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, the commanding general of 3rd MLG, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 23, 2022. Sixteen service members were a part of the screener to be able to represent 3rd MLG for the annual Iron Mike Challenge at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, beginning May 7, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

