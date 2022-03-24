3rd Marine Logistics Group hosts Iron Mike Screener.

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Riley Gannon, a financial management officer with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, sprints during the physical fitness test as part of 3rd MLG's Iron Mike Screener at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 24, 2022. Sixteen service members were a part of the screener to be able to represent 3rd MLG for the annual Iron Mike Challenge at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, beginning May 7, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

