3rd Marine Logistics Group hosts Iron Mike Screener.

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Macias, a digital wideband transmission equipment operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, Lance Cpl. Ezekial Nunn, a motor vehicle operator with CLR-3, 3rd MLG, and Sgt. Todd Wallingford, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd MLG, participate in the obstacle course as part of 3rd MLG's Iron Mike Screener at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 24, 2022. Sixteen service members were a part of the screener to be able to represent 3rd MLG for the annual Iron Mike challenge at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, beginning May 7, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

