U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Scott Layne, 18th Munitions Squadron production flight chief, poses for a photo at the 18th Wing Annual Awards ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2022. The Annual Awards ceremony highlighted the dynamic mission of Kadena and showcased the 18th Wing’s outstanding performers from 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 02:16 Photo ID: 7108459 VIRIN: 220316-F-GD090-0126 Resolution: 7237x4825 Size: 22.85 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Wing 2021 Annual Awards ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.