U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Scott Layne, 18th Munitions Squadron production flight chief, poses for a photo at the 18th Wing Annual Awards ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2022. The Annual Awards ceremony highlighted the dynamic mission of Kadena and showcased the 18th Wing’s outstanding performers from 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 02:16
|Photo ID:
|7108459
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-GD090-0126
|Resolution:
|7237x4825
|Size:
|22.85 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing 2021 Annual Awards ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
