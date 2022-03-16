18th Wing 2021 Annual Awards ceremony

Senior Airman Caden Sope, middle, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-15 avionics journeyman and 2021’s 18th Wing Airman of the Year winner, salutes U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, left, 18th Wing commander, as he and Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, right, 18th Wing command chief, congratulate winners of the Annual Awards ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2022. The Annual Awards ceremony had 12 categories and winners for all of the 18th Wing, meaning nominees and winners both stood out and went above and beyond in their respective roles while supporting Kadena’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

