18th Wing 2021 Annual Awards ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, left, 18th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, right, 18th Wing command chief, pose with Ms. Jennifer Gilmore, middle, 18th Comptroller Squadron staff accountant and 2021’s 18th Wing Civilian Category Two winner, during the Annual Awards ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2022. There were 56 nominees in 12 categories. The nominees were said to have demonstrated exceptional commitment to service, integrity and excellence throughout the year and contributed greatly to the 18th Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

