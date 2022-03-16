18th Wing 2021 Annual Awards ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, top far left, 18th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, top far right, 18th Wing command chief, pose with the Annual Award winners and nominees during the ceremony held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2022. There were 56 nominees in 12 categories. The nominees were said to have demonstrated exceptional commitment to service, integrity and excellence throughout the year and contributed greatly to the 18th Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

