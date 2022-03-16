Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Wing 2021 Annual Awards ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    18th Wing 2021 Annual Awards ceremony

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, top far left, 18th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, top far right, 18th Wing command chief, pose with the Annual Award winners and nominees during the ceremony held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2022. There were 56 nominees in 12 categories. The nominees were said to have demonstrated exceptional commitment to service, integrity and excellence throughout the year and contributed greatly to the 18th Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Wing 2021 Annual Awards ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    top performers
    award winners
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing Annual Awards Ceremony

