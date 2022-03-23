U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Holt, a machinery technician (MK) at Station Mayport, Florida, changes the windshield wiper blades on a station response boat-small, March 23, 2022. MKs work in all areas of machinery operation and maintenance from internal combustion engines to environmental support systems, hydraulics, basic electricity, and areas of hazardous material recovery and control. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 09:05
|Photo ID:
|7106955
|VIRIN:
|220323-G-BZ327-1593
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of Coast Guard Station Mayport Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
