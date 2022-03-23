Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of Coast Guard Station Mayport Maintenance [Image 3 of 4]

    Photo of Coast Guard Station Mayport Maintenance

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Holt, a machinery technician (MK) at Station Mayport, Florida, changes the windshield wiper blades on a station response boat-small, March 23, 2022. MKs work in all areas of machinery operation and maintenance from internal combustion engines to environmental support systems, hydraulics, basic electricity, and areas of hazardous material recovery and control. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 09:05
    Photo ID: 7106955
    VIRIN: 220323-G-BZ327-1593
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of Coast Guard Station Mayport Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jacksonville
    Mayport
    maintenance
    MK

