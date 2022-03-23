Photo of Coast Guard Station Mayport Maintenance

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Hodnett, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Holt, machinery technicians (MK) assigned to Station Mayport, Florida, change the windshield wiper blades on a station response boat-small, March 23, 2022. MKs work in all areas of machinery operation and maintenance from internal combustion engines to environmental support systems, hydraulics, basic electricity, and areas of hazardous material recovery and control. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

