U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Hodnett, left, a machinery technician at Station Mayport, Florida, and Fireman James Sisson, crewman from the medium endurance cutter USCGC Valiant (WMEC621), change a battery on a station response boat-small, March 23, 2022. Sisson is temporary assigned to Station Mayport while the Valiant is undergoing routine maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
|03.23.2022
|03.24.2022 09:05
|7106954
|220323-G-BZ327-1582
|5008x3336
|2.66 MB
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|3
|0
This work, Photo of Coast Guard Station Mayport Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
