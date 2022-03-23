Photo of Coast Guard Station Mayport Maintenance

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Hodnett, left, a machinery technician at Station Mayport, Florida, and Fireman James Sisson, crewman from the medium endurance cutter USCGC Valiant (WMEC621), change a battery on a station response boat-small, March 23, 2022. Sisson is temporary assigned to Station Mayport while the Valiant is undergoing routine maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

