U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Hodnett, left, a machinery technician at Station Mayport, Florida, shows Fireman James Sisson, crewman from the medium endurance cutter USCGC Valiant (WMEC621), the proper procedures for changing a battery on a station response boat-small, March 23, 2022. Sisson is temporary assigned to Station Mayport while the Valiant is undergoing routine maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 09:05 Photo ID: 7106953 VIRIN: 220323-G-BZ327-1572 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 2.33 MB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo of Station Coast Guard Mayport Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.