Taking care of our own with AFAF

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jason Parvin, 86th Maintenance Squadron superintendent, left, Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, center, and Master Sgt. Daniel Bailey, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy repair superintendent, stand together after an Air Force Assistance Fund meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 21, 2022. Team Ramstein is hoping to exceed their goal of $144,786 for the AFAF’s 2022 campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
