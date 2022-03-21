Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking care of our own with AFAF [Image 2 of 3]

    Taking care of our own with AFAF

    RAMSTEN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, center, 86th Airlift Wing commander, signs the Air Force Assistance Fund pledge letter at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 21, 2022. The AFAF fundraising campaign officially begins on March 28, and will run until May 6. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    contributions
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    afaf
    giving back
    86 Airlift Wing

