Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 09:03 Photo ID: 7106947 VIRIN: 220321-F-LJ715-0028 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 883.49 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Taking care of our own with AFAF [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.