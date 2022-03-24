Taking care of our own with AFAF

Some people may not have heard of the Air Force Assistance Fund, but it is an organization that accepts donations to assist Airmen and their families from service entry to retirement and beyond.



The annual AFAF campaign officially kicks off at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on March 28 and lasts until May 6. Ramstein’s goal is to reach $144,786.



The AFAF aims to help Airmen, Guardians, and their families when they need it the most.



“I don’t want to see people struggle,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jason Parvin, 86th Maintenance Squadron superintendent. “Helping out people who have already done their time and giving back, reaffirming that they are still Airmen, still Guardians, still family; that is huge for me.”



The AFAF consists of four charities: The Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Enlisted Village, the LeMay Foundation and Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation.



The Air Force Aid Society provides emergency financial assistance, educational support and community programs for Air Force and Space Force families. AFAS utilizes 100 percent of every contribution received to help Airmen, Guardians and their families.



The Air Force Enlisted Village has been committed to providing homes to thousands of Air Force widows. AFEV also provides bus transportation to go to and from medical appointments, the commissary and the base exchange.



The LeMay Foundation awards grants to support widows and widowers of Airmen and Guardian retirees. Monthly grants assist with medical and prescription needs, meal services and other unexpected expenses.



The Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation provides critical care and housing to widowed spouses of retired Air Force and Space Force officers. Over 92 percent of those who receive assistance live in assisted living, skilled nursing or memory care facilities.



These charities are not included in the Combined Federal Campaign lineup. AFAF is a one-of-a-kind campaign for Airmen and Guardians, by Airmen and Guardians.



“Taking care of each other is part of our culture and is in our DNA,” said Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander. “There is no better way to take care of each other than donating to the Air Force Assistance Fund. Every dollar ensures our people have access to support in times of need.”



Anyone is able to contribute, regardless of their military affiliation. Those making donations can choose one of the four foundations, or they can allow AFAF to distribute the donations based on each foundation’s needs.



Unit project officers and key workers will be visiting with their units to answer any questions, as well as to collect donations.



A kick-off event will be held on April 4 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center parking lot on the corner of Maxwell Avenue and Kisling Memorial Drive. Everyone is invited to enjoy some free food, learn more about AFAF and have an opportunity to donate.



Visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afaf/classification/268093/ for more information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 09:03 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE