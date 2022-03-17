Frank Cable Sailors Support Operation Flood Assist

BRISBANE, Australia (March 17, 2022) - Royal Australian Navy Commodore Michael Harris, director general of maritime operations, speaks to U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in support of Operation Flood Assist, March 17. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners are working side-by-side with Australian military forces to clear debris from impacted areas around Brisbane. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan B. Trejo/Released)

