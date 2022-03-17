Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Sailors Support Operation Flood Assist [Image 3 of 5]

    Frank Cable Sailors Support Operation Flood Assist

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Trejo 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BRISBANE, Australia (March 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) work alongside members of the Australian Defence Force to clear debris from impacted areas around Brisbane, Australia, in support of Operation Flood Assist, March 17. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan B. Trejo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 07:42
    Photo ID: 7106888
    VIRIN: 220317-N-XG464-1078
    Resolution: 4033x2684
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: BRISBANE, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender
    Australian Defence Force
    Brisbane Australia
    Operation Flood Assist

