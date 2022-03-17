BRISBANE, Australia (March 17, 2022) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) work alongside members of the Australian Defence Force to clear debris from impacted areas around Brisbane, Australia, in support of Operation Flood Assist, March 17. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan B. Trejo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 07:42 Photo ID: 7106887 VIRIN: 220317-N-XG464-1029 Resolution: 3753x2497 Size: 1.28 MB Location: BRISBANE, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frank Cable Sailors Support Operation Flood Assist [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.