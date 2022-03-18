Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021

“Believe in yourself.” These are words Insulator Jacqueline Winborne lives by, the phrase etched in her hard hat to echo her beliefs. A recent graduate of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Apprenticeship Program, she takes on each day staying true to her ideals. Through her service and dedication to the shipyard’s mission and to her team, Winborne was recently nominated for the Virginia Department of Labor (DOL) and Industry’s Division of Registered Apprenticeship Outstanding Apprentice of the Year for 2021 – becoming the third individual from the Insulator Shop (Shop 57) to win the title across the last three years.

