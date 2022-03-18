Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021 [Image 5 of 5]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    “Believe in yourself.” These are words Insulator Jacqueline Winborne lives by, the phrase etched in her hard hat to echo her beliefs. A recent graduate of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Apprenticeship Program, she takes on each day staying true to her ideals. Through her service and dedication to the shipyard’s mission and to her team, Winborne was recently nominated for the Virginia Department of Labor (DOL) and Industry’s Division of Registered Apprenticeship Outstanding Apprentice of the Year for 2021 – becoming the third individual from the Insulator Shop (Shop 57) to win the title across the last three years.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Apprenticeship
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

