Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021

From Left to Right: Shop 57 Insulating Mechanic and recipient of the 2019 Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award Aisha Clark, Shop 57 Insulator and recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award Jacqueline Winborne, and Shop 57 Insulator and recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award Evan Webb.

Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US