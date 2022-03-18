Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021 [Image 2 of 5]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    From Left to Right: Shop 57 Insulating Mechanic and recipient of the 2019 Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award Aisha Clark, Shop 57 Insulator and recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award Jacqueline Winborne, and Shop 57 Insulator and recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award Evan Webb.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 07:44
    Photo ID: 7106877
    VIRIN: 220318-N-XX785-002
    Resolution: 3856x2571
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Apprenticeship
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

