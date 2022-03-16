Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shop 57 Insulator Jacqueline Winborne was recently named the Department of Labor's Apprentice of the Year for 202 during a virtual ceremony Jan. 31. She was presented the award by Capt. Dianna Wolfson and Supervisor Delmonta Palmer Mar. 16.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 07:44
    Photo ID: 7106876
    VIRIN: 220316-N-YO710-012
    Resolution: 4012x2675
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard&rsquo;s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021

    Apprenticeship
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

