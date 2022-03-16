Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Jacqueline Winborne Named Department of Labor Apprentice of the Year for 2021

Shop 57 Insulator Jacqueline Winborne was recently named the Department of Labor's Apprentice of the Year for 202 during a virtual ceremony Jan. 31. She was presented the award by Capt. Dianna Wolfson and Supervisor Delmonta Palmer Mar. 16.

