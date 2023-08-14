Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Apprentice Program Now Accepting Interested Applicants

A celebrated program spanning 110 years of excellence, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Apprentice Program recently opened its application period for 2024.



Recognized by the Department of Labor as a leading registered apprenticeship for the region, this four-year program offers selected candidates a chance to earn a competitive salary while they learn a trade through classroom learning, training and on-the-job experience. Apprentices are employed at the initial pay rate of WT-1, which recently saw a pay wage increase at NNSY between $16.82 to $18.54 an hour. In addition, apprentices also receive benefits including sick leave, annual leave, federal holidays, health insurance, life insurance, and a retirement plan.



“Our apprentices receive outstanding training, both within the classroom with our instructors and on-the-job within our shops, to provide them with the knowledge, skills, and abilities they need to become quality mechanics for our nation,” said Apprentice Program Director Colby Tynes.



Participants choose from 23 trades within the shipyard and take college-level courses with Tidewater Community College (TCC) Portsmouth campus, condensed into two nine-week sessions with books and tuition paid for by NNSY. They will then advance through the program to the journeyman level in their trade through a planned progressive training program by NNSY – gaining their Technician Career Studies Certificate and becoming eligible to receive promotions within the shipyard upon successful completion of program requirements. Graduates are also given the option to advance their education by pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Maritime Technologies: Trade Technician’s Degree.



All perspective candidates must:

• Be a United States citizen.

• Have graduated with a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) test equivalent.

• Must be at least 17 years of age and 9 months to apply.

• Meet minimum requirements on TCC placement test.

• Be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance as well as pass medical requirements.

• Be able to attend classes during working hours and provide their transportation while taking classes at TCC Portsmouth campus.

• Be able to sign an apprentice agreement that specifies academic and trade course requirements to complete the program.



Each interested candidate must be currently enrolled at TCC, which can be done for free online at https://www.tcc.edu/come-to-tcc-old/apply/ or by visiting the campus at 120 Campus Drive, Portsmouth, Va., 23701. In addition, each applying individual must take the Virginia Placement Test (VPT) through TCC within two years of the opening date of the announcement. The VPT consists of a three-to-four hour testing period measuring the applicant’s abilities in the areas of reading, writing, and mathematics. Sample test questions are available online at https://help.tcc.edu/s/article/Resources-for-Placement-Testing. Applicants can schedule an appointment for at least 24 hours in advance via testing@tcc.edu or 757-822-2194.



Tynes said, “Our program is ever-evolving to support the mission, taking feedback from our apprentices to continuously improve our program as a whole. There’s always something new and exciting to be experienced and we look forward to welcoming our newest members to our ONE TEAM.”



To begin the application process, interested candidates must visit USAJOBS at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/739678500. The applicant will then need to follow the prompted actions in the “How to Apply” section to upload their application and test scores. Applications and VPTs must be completed and submitted before the deadline in order to be considered for the program.



The application period is open until Oct. 21, 2023. For more information, please contact tricia.l.thompson9.civ@us.navy.mil and rosemarie.o.aparejo.civ@us.navy.mil. You can also visit https://help.tcc.edu/s/article/Norfolk-Naval-Shipyard-Apprentice-Program to learn more and see full placement requirements for testing.

