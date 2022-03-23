AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition

U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior athletes compete during a wheelchair rugby competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US