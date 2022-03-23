U.S. Air Force Ret. Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, throws a discus during the track and field competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 22:11
|Photo ID:
|7106475
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-SA893-0349
|Resolution:
|5218x2935
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Track and Field Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
