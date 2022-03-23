U.S. Air Force Ret. Capt. Heather Wright, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, throws a shot put during a track and field competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 22:10
|Photo ID:
|7106472
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-SA893-0159
|Resolution:
|3886x2186
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Track and Field Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
