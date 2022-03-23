AFW2 Track and Field Competition

U.S. Air Force Ret. Capt. Heather Wright, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, throws a shot put during a track and field competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

