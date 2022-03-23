U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Guinn, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, recieves care from an athletic trainer during a wheelchair rugby competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. Service members are participating in adaptive athletic reconditioning for lasting effects on physical and emotional recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 22:11
|Photo ID:
|7106476
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-SA893-0475
|Resolution:
|5128x3419
|Size:
|11.32 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT