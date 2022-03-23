U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Guinn, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, recieves care from an athletic trainer during a wheelchair rugby competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 23, 2022. Service members are participating in adaptive athletic reconditioning for lasting effects on physical and emotional recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 22:11 Photo ID: 7106476 VIRIN: 220323-F-SA893-0475 Resolution: 5128x3419 Size: 11.32 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Wheelchair Rugby Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.