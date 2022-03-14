WSEP-E 22.06

A U.S. Air Force QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target taxis at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2022. The QF-16 can be flown manned or unmanned as a target for units participating in the 53d Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapon System Evaluation Program-East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

