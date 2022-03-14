A U.S. Air Force QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target taxis at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2022. The QF-16 can be flown manned or unmanned as a target for units participating in the 53d Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapon System Evaluation Program-East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
This work, WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
