    WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 3 of 5]

    WSEP-E 22.06

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sit on the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2022. The 94th FS participated in Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.06, a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live-fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7106282
    VIRIN: 220314-F-WQ860-1209
    Resolution: 5327x3551
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

