WSEP-E 22.06

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sit on the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2022. The 94th FS participated in Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.06, a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live-fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

