U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, work on an F-22 Raptor at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2022. Six Raptors from JBLE flew for Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.06, a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live-fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7106281
|VIRIN:
|220314-F-WQ860-1220
|Resolution:
|8195x4606
|Size:
|13.31 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT