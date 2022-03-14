A U.S. Air Force QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target flies over Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2022, during Weapon System Evaluation Program-East 22.06. The 82d Aerial Targets Squadron operates a fleet of full-scale and subscale drones used to provide realistic training to units participating in WSEP. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7106280
|VIRIN:
|220314-F-WQ860-1103
|Resolution:
|2409x3614
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT