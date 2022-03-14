A U.S. Air Force QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target flies over Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2022, during Weapon System Evaluation Program-East 22.06. The 82d Aerial Targets Squadron operates a fleet of full-scale and subscale drones used to provide realistic training to units participating in WSEP. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7106280 VIRIN: 220314-F-WQ860-1103 Resolution: 2409x3614 Size: 3.23 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.