Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 1 of 5]

    WSEP-E 22.06

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target flies over Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2022, during Weapon System Evaluation Program-East 22.06. The 82d Aerial Targets Squadron operates a fleet of full-scale and subscale drones used to provide realistic training to units participating in WSEP. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7106280
    VIRIN: 220314-F-WQ860-1103
    Resolution: 2409x3614
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP-E 22.06 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WSEP-E 22.06
    WSEP-E 22.06
    WSEP-E 22.06
    WSEP-E 22.06
    WSEP-E 22.06

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16
    fighter jet
    ACC
    WSEP
    Team Tyndall
    53 WEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT