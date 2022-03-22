Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston is interviewed by civilian media at Victory Chapel on Fort Riley, Kansas, Mar. 22, 2022. Grinston made time to engage with the media during his visit to Fort Riley immediately after conducting a townhall for Fort Riley Families. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.22.2022
SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Steven Johnson