Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston responds to a question at Victory Chapel on Fort Riley, Kansas, Mar. 22, 2022. Grinston was attending a townhall where he answered questions about Europe asked by Family members in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 13:31
|Photo ID:
|7105812
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-TG994-109
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
This work, SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers
