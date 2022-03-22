Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston responds to a question at Victory Chapel on Fort Riley, Kansas, Mar. 22, 2022. Grinston was attending a townhall where he answered questions about Europe asked by Family members in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 13:31 Photo ID: 7105812 VIRIN: 220322-A-TG994-109 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.02 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.