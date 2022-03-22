SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston responds to a question at Victory Chapel on Fort Riley, Kansas, Mar. 22, 2022. Grinston was attending a townhall where he answered questions about Europe asked by Family members in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

