Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston conducts a sprint at Whitside Gym on Fort Riley, Mar. 23 2022. Grinston conducted physical training with Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment during his visit to Fort Riley. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)
SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers
