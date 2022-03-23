Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers [Image 1 of 4]

    SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston conducts a sprint at Whitside Gym on Fort Riley, Mar. 23 2022. Grinston conducted physical training with Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment during his visit to Fort Riley. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 13:31
    Photo ID: 7105808
    VIRIN: 220323-A-TG994-1346
    Resolution: 5856x3904
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Europe
    Big Red One
    SMA
    1st Infantry Division
    ACFT

