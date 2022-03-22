Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers [Image 4 of 4]

    SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston answers questions in Victory Chapel on Fort Riley, Kansas, Mar. 22, 2022. Grinston held a townhall for the Family members of deployed or deploying Soldiers on post during his visit to Fort Riley. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA visits Fort Riley; meets with Families and Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    SMA
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

