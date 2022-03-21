A patient waits for testing while Senior Airman Richard Williams, 633d Medical

Group technician prepares to insert a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 21, 2022. Total Force Airmen have reached a fully vaccinated status of 96.1% in the continued fight against Covid-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 11:44 Photo ID: 7105706 VIRIN: 220321-F-PG418-2001 Resolution: 2910x3686 Size: 5.66 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Langley medical technicians perform COVID-19 tests [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.