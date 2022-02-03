Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Langley medical technicians perform COVID-19 tests [Image 1 of 7]

    Langley medical technicians perform COVID-19 tests

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Desiree Rhone, left, 633d Medical Group technician performs COVID-19 test on a patient at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 2, 2022. The 633d MDG strictly follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and as of March 2 are still required to wear masks while within all medical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Photo ID: 7105702
    VIRIN: 220302-F-PG418-1001
    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hospital
    COVID-19
    Nasal Swab
    Langley Airmen
    Inside tests

