U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Desiree Rhone, left, 633d Medical Group technician performs COVID-19 test on a patient at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 2, 2022. The 633d MDG strictly follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and as of March 2 are still required to wear masks while within all medical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 11:44
|Photo ID:
|7105702
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-PG418-1001
|Resolution:
|5315x3531
|Size:
|798.97 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Langley medical technicians perform COVID-19 tests [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
