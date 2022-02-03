An Airman leans his head back for a COVID-19 test at Joint Base Langley-Eustis,
Virginia, March 2, 2022. Total Force Airmen have reached a fully vaccinated status
of 96.1% in the continued fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 11:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
This work, Langley medical technicians perform COVID-19 tests [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
