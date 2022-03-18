An Estonian air force firefighter watches as a G-222 aircraft is lifted during the Crashed Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 22, 2022. The training focused on properly storing, inspecting, maintaining, and operating CDDAR equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 03:52 Photo ID: 7105111 VIRIN: 220318-F-LO621-1570 Resolution: 5175x3450 Size: 1.2 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, BW, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.