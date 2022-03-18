86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies

A Lithuanian air force firefighter controls the air console during the Crashed Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 22, 2022. The CDDAR exercise prepared Airmen and NATO allies to recover an aircraft without secondary damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE