    86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies [Image 4 of 6]

    86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A Lithuanian air force firefighter controls the air console during the Crashed Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 22, 2022. The CDDAR exercise prepared Airmen and NATO allies to recover an aircraft without secondary damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 03:53
    Photo ID: 7105108
    VIRIN: 220318-F-LO621-1482
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

