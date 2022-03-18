Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies [Image 3 of 6]

    86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Estonia air force Senior Master Sgt Tauri Mikki, firefighter fills an airbag during the Crashed Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 22, 2022. The joint exercise marked the first time NATO allies participated in the training that is usually conducted three times a year for 86 Maintenance Squadron Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 03:53
    Photo ID: 7105107
    VIRIN: 220318-F-LO621-1422
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    This work, 86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    NATO
    Firefighter
    CDDAR
    86 AW
    RAB
    86 MXS

