Estonia air force Senior Master Sgt Tauri Mikki, firefighter fills an airbag during the Crashed Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 22, 2022. The joint exercise marked the first time NATO allies participated in the training that is usually conducted three times a year for 86 Maintenance Squadron Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 03:53
|Photo ID:
|7105107
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-LO621-1422
|Resolution:
|4323x2882
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
