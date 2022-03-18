A G-222 aircraft is lifted during the Crashed Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 22, 2022. Estonian and Lithuanian air force firefighters were familiarized with techniques to hoist, lift and dispose of crashed or disabled aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 03:52 Photo ID: 7105110 VIRIN: 220318-F-LO621-1565 Resolution: 5296x3531 Size: 1.57 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 MXS host CDDAR exercise with NATO allies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.