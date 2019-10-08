YOKOSUKA - 220323-N-ON904-1001 (March 23, 2022) A photograph of Commander, Navy Forces Japan's Chaplain Lt. Cdr. Michael Anderson's grandfather, Tech Sgt. William Lewie Woodard. His grandfather served in the US Army during the Pacific War, and shared his experiences with the formation and importance of the bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 08.10.2019 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 Photo ID: 7105073 Resolution: 4032x3024